The Internet Has Successful Jokes About the Saudi King's Golden Escalator Fail

Some people fly first class. Some people have private jets. And then there's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia, who flies private — and then continues the luxe experience using his own customized golden escalator, on which he can disembark when the plane touches down.

But King Salman's landing in Moscow this week did not quite have the powerful impact he may have hoped for after the escalator malfunctioned, causing the 81-year-old royal to have to descend the steps on his own steam instead of via gilded machinery.

Notably, this is the first time a Saudi monarch has visited Russia for official business, the Guardian reports , and Saudi Arabia's long-reigning head of state — also known as His Majesty the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques — was in town to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Regardless of the momentousness of the occasion, the internet has thoughts on King Salman's awkward mechanical misstep.

Saudi King Salman gets out of the plane in Moscow for historic visit. Escalator, then lift, then brass band. pic.twitter.com/QJsWBMxlHG - Maria Antonova (@mashant) October 4, 2017

Good thing escalators turn into stairs when they're broken. 🤔💡 - Dennis Nelson (@1NelsonMandelLa) October 6, 2017

That awkward moment when your golden escalator breaks down on you mid-roll. S’okay man...it happens to all of us. #awkward pic.twitter.com/7SX1MhiF5R - Dani (@hey_dani_hey) October 6, 2017

King of Saudi Arabia forced to walk down the stairs when his golden escalator malfunctioned. Prayers up to Salman during this tough time. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/EVHJWhOLoB - Reza Marashi (@rezamarashi) October 5, 2017

Pffft... that always happens with gold. Everyone knows that you build escalators with diamonds - Callie Smith (@CallieHelm86) October 5, 2017

Let me guess, later the royal commode ran out of golden toilet paper? #LifeSucks ¯_(ツ)_/¯ - Len (@LenLoving) October 6, 2017