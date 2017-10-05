The Night King may have brought down the Wall in the final scene of Game of Thrones ' seventh season, but it looks like fans won't get to see what his next move is for quite a while. According to Iain Glen — who plays Jorah Mormont on the HBO drama — the converging storylines of the show's many characters is turning the filming of season eight into an extended process.

"We’re all starting to occupy the same territory,” he told RadioTimes at Comic Con Stockholm. "We’re all starting to be in the same storylines and so they can’t [have two filming units] anymore. I think this last season will take much longer to shoot because they can only use one unit because we’re all in the same sort of scenes."

At this point in time, a season eight premiere date has not been announced. However, the final six episodes are rumored to be slated for 2019, meaning viewers still have more than a year to obsess over every detail from the past seven seasons.

Start theorizing, Thrones enthusiasts.