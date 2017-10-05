Newsfeed
Brooks Brothers Celebrates The Holidays With St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Santa Claus attends an evening hosted by Brooks Brothers to celebrate the holidays with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at Brooks Brothers on December 13, 2016 in New York City.  Bennett Raglin—Getty Images for Brooks Brothers
Holidays

The Internet Has Mixed Feelings About the Discovery of Santa Claus's Grave

Raisa Bruner
12:37 PM ET

Just in time to start building up his pre-holiday hype, Santa Claus is back in the news.

Archeologists announced they have uncovered what they believe to be the tomb of one St. Nicholas in Turkey — and his remains might even still be there.

The discovery of the grave of the real-life Santa Claus, St. Nicholas has delighted many. But also, for some believers in the fable, this update is tinged with sadness. After all, if his tomb exists, then the reindeer-driving character who brings joy to children on Christmas Eve must indeed have been mortal. And clearly he no longer is capable of his midnight gift deliveries. Because he's dead.

Luckily, the internet is here to help us make sense of this new information. But don't lose hope: it's just the tomb — so far.

