The Internet Has Mixed Feelings About the Discovery of Santa Claus's Grave

Santa Claus attends an evening hosted by Brooks Brothers to celebrate the holidays with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at Brooks Brothers on December 13, 2016 in New York City.

Santa Claus attends an evening hosted by Brooks Brothers to celebrate the holidays with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at Brooks Brothers on December 13, 2016 in New York City. Bennett Raglin—Getty Images for Brooks Brothers

Just in time to start building up his pre-holiday hype, Santa Claus is back in the news.

Archeologists announced they have uncovered what they believe to be the tomb of one St. Nicholas in Turkey — and his remains might even still be there.

The discovery of the grave of the real-life Santa Claus, St. Nicholas has delighted many. But also, for some believers in the fable, this update is tinged with sadness. After all, if his tomb exists, then the reindeer-driving character who brings joy to children on Christmas Eve must indeed have been mortal. And clearly he no longer is capable of his midnight gift deliveries. Because he's dead.

Luckily, the internet is here to help us make sense of this new information. But don't lose hope: it's just the tomb — so far.

So kids, I've got some good news and some bad news. The good news is: Santa Claus is real. https://t.co/WBluvvHxlI - Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) October 3, 2017

There will be doubters, I’m sure, but the shroud they found on him is pretty convincing... pic.twitter.com/hSi62pybZz - Rob Anderson (@RobWAnderson) October 4, 2017

Sorry Santa Claus can’t come to the phone right now....he’s dead! - Katie Curtis 🎃 (@KatieCurtis) October 4, 2017

I thought it was established that Jesus is the zombie, therefore Santa Claus must be the vampire. Which is why he delivers toys at night. - Donaithnen (@Donaithnen) October 5, 2017