Tech
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CongressInvestigators Say Russia Is Still Trying to Interfere in U.S. Politics
Senate Intelligence Committee Leaders Hold News Conference On Russia Investigation
Food & DrinkThe Government Has Spoken. 'Love' Is Not a Food Ingredient.
Maple Olive Oil Pecan Granola
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebritiesBrooke Shields Says She Turned Down Donald Trump's Offer to Date 'America's Richest Man'
Sachin &amp; Babi - Front Row - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Google

Google Just Announced a Smart Camera That Takes Photos For You

Lisa Eadicicco
2:15 PM ET

Google just unveiled a new miniature smart camera called Google Clips, which uses artificial intelligence to capture photos for you. Clips will cost $249 and is "coming soon," Google says.

A user could set the camera down or clip it to a piece of furniture, for example, and the camera would seek out moments to capture. Clips can capture still photos and short video clips, which can also be saved on your smartphone. The company claims the camera is smart enough to recognize familiar faces over time, like family members, so that it knows when to snap photos. It's also capable of recognizing pets.

The idea of Google placing a camera inside the home will undoubtedly incite some concerns over privacy, as Amazon did when it unveiled its first Echo to include a camera. But Google says the camera is safe and secure since it doesn't require an Internet connection in order to work. Users would need to connect the camera to their phone in order to see what they've shot with Clips. Automatic video grabs are captured without sound (presumably to avoid falling afoul of wiretapping laws), and there's an indicator light that blinks to alert users when the camera is in use.

Google isn't the first company to release a camera that can automatically take photos on a user's behalf. That was the idea behind the Narrative Clip, a tiny wearable camera that was capable of snapping two pictures per minute. But Google's stands out in its ability to recognize the important people (or animals) in your life, then capture footage at the right moment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME