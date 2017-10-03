The music festival that became the site of the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history has issued a statement saying the organizers are devastated by the events, offering condolences to families of the victims, and praising the first responders for their heroic reaction.

"We are completely devastated by the events that occurred Sunday night," Route 91 Harvest wrote in a statement Tuesday morning. "Our deepest sympathies go out to the inured and the deceased and their loved ones, senseless violence has claimed the souls of our fans and we have little in the way of answers."

After hailing the first responders, security guards, and fans for "their selfless acts of bravery," the festival offered words of encouragement.

"While we will try and move forward, we will never forget this day. We will NOT let hate win over LOVE. We will NOT be defeated by senseless violence. We WILL persevere and honor the souls that were lost. Because it matters," the statement reads.

Route 91 Harvest Festival i s a three day event in Las Vegas that attracts some of the biggest names in country music. Jason Aldean was in the middle of a set at the festival Sunday night when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino, killing 59 and injuring over 520.