In Blade Runner 2049, Harrison Ford passes the torch to someone whose name he thinks might be Ryan Gosling.
The duo appeared together on the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show, where Ford briefly blanked on his costar’s name. They both played it off well, turning it into a fun recurring gag throughout the segment.
Brian Brosling Gosling steps into the lead role for Denis Villeneuve’s “ravishing visual feast” sequel to Ridley Scott’s sci-fi classic. In her A- review, EW’s Leah Greenblatt opines, “Even when its emotions risk running as cool as its palette, 2049 reaches for, and finds, something remarkable: the elevation of mainstream moviemaking to high art.”
Blade Runner 2049, which also stars Jared Leto and Robin Wright, sprints into theaters on Oct. 6.