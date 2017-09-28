Tech
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Natural DisastersHow We Can Stop Earthquakes From Killing People Before They Even Hit
mexico city earthquake damage
celebritiesWhy Amber Rose Decided to Reclaim the Word 'Slut'
Dancing With The Stars Cast Visits Planet Hollywood
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
politicsCharlie Sykes: Roy Moore Signals the End of the Republican Party
Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, Roy Moore, speaks at a campaign rally on September 25, 2017 in Fairhope, Alabama.
Video Games

Red Dead Redemption 2 Is Coming and This Is Its Incredible Second Trailer

Matt Peckham
11:47 AM ET

The second trailer for Rockstar's upcoming Red Dead Redemption 2, its open-world Western bonanza for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One due next spring, has arrived as promised. It opens with customary guitar twangs and plaintive minor-key harmonica riffs. The views — of enormous cloud-capped mountains, distant buttes and unblemished scrublands — are predictably stunning.

There's even mention of a character central to Red Dead Redemption, and in a way that effectively answers speculation about the last trailer: yes, this is a prequel, and yes, it's shaping up to be the tale of a certain outlaw gang's tonally apocalyptic final adventures. The game is "the story of outlaw Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang as they rob, fight and steal their way across the vast and rugged heart of America in order to survive," writes publisher and developer Rockstar.

Rockstar had delayed the game from late 2017 to spring 2018 earlier this year, but you can preorder it now for PS4 or Xbox One if you're so inclined.

Irreverent, gritty, and sure to blow the minds of period sandbox fanatics, the game looks like...well, something that's going to be awfully hard waiting another half year or so for.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME