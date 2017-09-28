mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
spaceThe U.S. and Russia Are Teaming Up to Build the Moon's First Space Station
Super moon in Chicago
AustraliaAn Australian Wellness Blogger Has Been Fined $322,000 for Lying About Having Cancer
Female fashion blogger using laptop at her office, partial view
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MusicHow Pirate Radio Ships Paved the Way for Britain's Rock 'n' Roll Revolution
The Radio City Affair
Adlon’s Sam is turning into one of the most nuanced characters on TV
Adlon’s Sam is turning into one of the most nuanced characters on TV FX
Television

All Happy Families, Alike

Daniel D’Addario
7:05 AM ET

For someone who rose to prominence thanks to the power of her voice, Pamela Adlon is remarkable at being silent. The actor, who won an Emmy for voicing preteen Bobby on King of the Hill and has been a key creative force on Louie, brings her whole self to Better Things, now in its second season on FX. And while the series will get your attention for the antic comic sensibility--Adlon's character Sam, a single mom, is besieged by the demands of her family--it's in the quiet moments where the show finds a center not quite like anything else currently on the air.

Since the first season, Sam, always under a fair amount of strain, has grown more frustrated. Her three kids (Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood and Olivia Edward) are growing into further moodiness and her mother (Celia Imrie) into further senescence. Sam's not afraid to unload: yelling at a date whom she's slept with but doesn't really like, botching a weekend away with a man she seems to like a bit more. As a performer, Adlon can play many notes. But she tends to like discordant ones. Crucially, it's men for whom she saves her deepest ire. No matter how challenging her relationships with her children or mother are, they're also sustaining.

Better Things seems to have shed any extant similarities to Louie, the other parenting-centric FX comedy, whose creator, Louis CK, produces the show. By developing a far more nuanced understanding of family life, Better Things has become entirely its own thing. Directing every episode and grounding its complex emotional beats with a thought-through performance, Adlon comes as close to a pure auteur as TV gets. That her story is one imbued with both sadness and light makes Better Things one of television's very best shows--in any genre.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME