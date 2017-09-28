Books, Rats and Elegant Shoes

Three documentaries out now that deserve to be on your radar.

IN THE STACKS

With Ex Libris: New York Public Library , prolific 87-year-old filmmaker Frederick Wiseman trains his ultra-perceptive lens on the NYPL system, an organism that makes New Yorkers' lives better in ways big and small.

OF RATS AND MEN

The rat-phobic may shy away. But Theo Anthony's Rat Film is as much about a city--specifically, Baltimore--as it is about rodents. It's a sympathetic, if sometimes disturbing, look at how rats and humans get along. Or don't.

THE ART OF THE HEEL

Michael Roberts' Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards , a portrait of high-heel maestro Manolo Blahnik, is pure delight for anyone who cares about shoes or about the intricacies of true craftsmanship.