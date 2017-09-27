Tech
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Late Night TelevisionLarry David and Seth Meyers Have a Bone to Pick With Jennifer Lawrence
WorldIraqi Kurds Vote to Split From Baghdad in Landmark Independence Referendum
Haider al-Abadi
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebrities2018 Will Be the Year of the Kardashian and Jenner Babies
NY: 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation - Arrivals
President Donald Trump Arrives At The White House
U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions from the press after stepping off Marine One on the South Lawn on September 24, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Olivier Douliery/Pool—Getty Images
Social Media

Here's Why President Trump's Tweets (And Likely Yours) Aren't 280 Characters Yet

Jennifer Calfas
12:58 PM ET

Known for its brevity, Twitter is considering doubling its 140 character limit to 280 for all languages except Japanese, Chinese and Korean, depending on how a test of the new function goes.

But not all users have access to the new character limit already — including President Donald Trump.

The President uses his personal Twitter account in a variety of ways — most recently to condemn the NFL for allowing its players to kneel during the National Anthem, slam the media and bemoan Republicans' efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Some Twitter users have speculated that with more room to tweet, Trump's tweets would grow in length, providing even more space for him to freely express his thoughts and, sometimes, major policy decisions on the social media platform. But Biz Stone, a co-founder of Twitter, clarified on Tuesday night that the President's personal account is not part of the test group that has been allotted 280 characters.


In fact, that test group was chosen at random, a Twitter spokesperson told the New York Times. While it is unclear if and when the new limit will be available for all users (except those tweeting in Japanese, Chinese and Korean), some users are already imagining what the social media platform would look like if Trump had more space to tweet.

On Wednesday morning, Trump appeared to post two related messages in back-to-back tweets using the 140-character limit.

For now, Twitter says its new limit addresses issues of confinement on the platform, which it discovered through internal research.

"We understand since many of you have been Tweeting for years, there may be an emotional attachment to 140 characters – we felt it, too," Twitter said in a blog post. "But we tried this, saw the power of what it will do, and fell in love with this new, still brief, constraint."

Before this move, Twitter found other ways to create more space for users, including nixing the inclusion of handles, GIFs, photos and polls in the character limit for tweets.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME