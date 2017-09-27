The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

These Drones Could Save Lives in a Disaster Zone

1. These drones could save lives in a disaster zone.

By the University of South Australia

2. Girls education is linked to climate action. Here’s how.

By Christina Kwauk and Amanda Braga at the Brookings Institution

3. Ham radio operators are extending a lifeline to the storm-ravaged Caribbean.

By Sarah Emerson in Motherboard

4. Can we trust imported organic food?

By Scott Thill in Civil Eats

5. Is the world ready for “Kurdexit?”

By Steven A. Cook at the Council on Foreign Relations

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.