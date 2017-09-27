Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Iraq92% of Voters Approve Kurdish Referendum on Independence From Iraq
Iraq: Iraqi Kurdistan Independence Referendum
OklahomaPsychiatrist: Suspect Was 'Insane' When He Beheaded His Co-Worker
Alton Nolen
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Late Night TelevisionAndy Samberg Knows Just the Guy to Fix the Taylor Swift-Katy Perry Feud
Late Night Television

Jimmy Kimmel Thinks 'Donald Trump Has More Flip-Flops Than a Jimmy Buffett Concert' So He Made a Supercut

Megan McCluskey
10:59 AM ET

Following the death of the Graham-Cassidy bill — the latest Senate attempt to repeal ObamacareJimmy Kimmel took to the Live! stage to express his relief that the proposal wouldn't pass.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday that the Senate would not vote on Graham-Cassidy in the wake of Senators Susan Collins and John McCain declaring their opposition to it. However, the latter's decision drew some blowback from President Donald Trump, who tweeted in criticism of McCain reversing his position on Obamacare — a stance that Kimmel found hypocritical.

"The President had the good sense last night to lash out at John McCain on Twitter," he said. "McCain didn't even flip-flop on this. He's still in favor of repealing and replacing, just not repealing and replacing with a flaming bag of dog crap. And the idea that Donald Trump would criticize anyone for changing his position is very rich. It's definitely richer than he is. Donald Trump has more flip-flops than a Jimmy Buffett concert."

The late night host then aired a montage showcasing the "bigliest about-faces from Donald Trump himself."

Watch the full clip below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME