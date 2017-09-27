U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Has Deleted His Tweets Supporting Luther Strange
Donald Trump
Google DoodleGoogle Celebrates 19 Years of Search With This Interactive Doodle
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SenateRoy Moore's Victory in Alabama Is Bad News for the Establishment GOP
Alabama GOP Senate Candidate Roy Moore Holds Campaign Event In Fairhope, Alabama
tragedy

Otto Warmbier's Parents Describe His Last Days: 'They Destroyed Him'

Stephanie Petit / People
12:34 AM ET

The parents of Otto Warmbier — the college student who was detained for 17 months in North Korea then died days after he returned home in a coma — called the country “terrorists” for capturing and torturing their son.

In their first interview since their son’s June death, Fred and Cindy Warmbier said they felt the need to speak out in the wake of the country’s threats against President Donald Trump and the United States.

“But now we see North Korea claiming to be a victim and that the world is picking on them and we’re here to tell you: North Korea is not a victim. They’re terrorists,” Fred said on Fox and Friends Tuesday morning. “They kidnapped Otto. They tortured him. They intentionally injured him. They are not victims.”

The parents described seeing Otto for the first time after he was captured. Although they knew he had suffered brain damage, Fred and Cindy were hopeful that the right medical care could help him. However, they quickly learned the terrifying extent of his injuries.

Related

Earthquake Strikes Mexico City
MexicoVideo Footage Shows Chaos and Destruction Following Deadly Mexico City Earthquake
Mexico
Video Footage Shows Chaos and Destruction Following Deadly Mexico City Earthquake

After a medical team boarded the plane that carried Otto back to the U.S., his family was allowed to see him. The University of Virginia student let out a “howling, involuntary, inhuman” sound that sent his mother and sister running from the aircraft.

Fred said his son was blind and deaf. Otto was “jerking violently” on a stretcher with a feeding tube out of his nose, and his mouth looked as through “someone had taken a pair of pliers and rearranged his bottom teeth.”

“They destroyed him,” Cindy said.

It was hard for Otto’s family to see their son after being neglected and abused.

“Our image of Otto, as you know, was of someone just wonderful, beautiful inside and out. And to see how he came home was too much for us,” Cindy explained. “I almost passed out but I got it together, and I rode in the ambulance with him, ’cause I did not want him to be alone anymore. He’d been alone for way too long. And we stayed with him and loved him as best as we could."

Fred stated that North Korea should be listed as a state sponsor of terror.

“It was astounding to Cindy and I to discover that North Korea is not listed as a state sponsor of terror,” he said. “We owe it to the world to list North Korea as a state sponsor of terror.”

Trump gave his approval of the interview on Twitter.

“Great interview on @foxandfriends with the parents of Otto Warmbier: 1994 – 2017. Otto was tortured beyond belief by North Korea.”

This article originally appeared on People.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME