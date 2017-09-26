Sad That ‘Fixer Upper’ Is Ending? Here’s How You Can Rent a Home From the Show

Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV's Fixer Upper announced Tuesday that their show would end after the upcoming fifth season . But Fixer Upper fans can still stay in homes featured on the show.

Many of the houses the Gaines have renovated in Waco, Texas are available to rent. Chip and Joanna Gaines also opened up a town center in Waco, where they're from, called the Magnolia Market at the Silos.

However, the couple is reportedly cracking down on the Fixer Upper rentals. A Magnolia spokesperson told the Waco Tribune-Herald that they would be more strict with season five contracts in regards to short-term rentals.

But there are plenty of Fixer Upper rentals still available. Here are a few to choose from:

The Shotgun House

This house is actually on the market for close to $1 million , but it's also available for rent on Airbnb. The one bedroom, one bathroom property costs $325 per night to rent.

The Gorman House

The Gorman House was featured on the very first episode of Fixer Upper. It can also fit a larger group as it has seven beds, five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. The Airbnb listing says it can accommodate up to 12 people. The rental goes for $375 a night, which isn't too bad if you have a dozen people pitching in.

The Harp House

This listing comes at a cost, specifically $600 a night. The rental fits 12 and has five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. Anyone who stays in the Harp House can also take advantage of a tour of Waco for an extra $500.

The Barndominium

The Barndominium is exactly what it sounds like: A converted barn. But you can hardly tell once you're inside. It fits 20 people and has five rooms and two bathrooms. It also has an outdoor balcony and sits on a 16 acre property. It goes for an average of $742 a night on VRBO. The property is also on sale for $1.2 million.

The German Schmear House

This four bedroom house is also available to rent for $327 a night. It's a big space with lots of room outdoors with a German beer table set up.