Five Best Ideas

Black Athletes Can Teach Us More than Just Sports

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Black athletes can teach us about more than just sports.

By Andre Perry in the Hechinger Report

2. In Japan, struggling local farmers are building joint-use solar and mushroom farms.

By Adele Peters in Fast Company

3. Can’t get to the gym? Any activity — vacuuming, scrubbing the floor — will protect your heart.

By the Telegraph

4. Make sure you’re in a good mood for your flu vaccine this fall. It’ll work better.

By the University of Nottingham

5. Child abuse rewires the brain of survivors.

By McGill University

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME