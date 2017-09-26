The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Black Athletes Can Teach Us More than Just Sports

Sporting's players attend a training session at Academia Sporting in Alcochete, in the outskirts of Lisbon, on September 26, 2017, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League Group D football match Sporting CP vs FC Barcelona. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCISCO LEONG (Photo credit should read FRANCISCO LEONG/AFP/Getty Images)

Sporting's players attend a training session at Academia Sporting in Alcochete, in the outskirts of Lisbon, on September 26, 2017, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League Group D football match Sporting CP vs FC Barcelona. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCISCO LEONG (Photo credit should read FRANCISCO LEONG/AFP/Getty Images) AFP Contributor—AFP/Getty Images

1. Black athletes can teach us about more than just sports.

By Andre Perry in the Hechinger Report

2. In Japan, struggling local farmers are building joint-use solar and mushroom farms.

By Adele Peters in Fast Company

3. Can’t get to the gym? Any activity — vacuuming, scrubbing the floor — will protect your heart.

By the Telegraph

4. Make sure you’re in a good mood for your flu vaccine this fall. It’ll work better.

By the University of Nottingham

5. Child abuse rewires the brain of survivors.

By McGill University

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.