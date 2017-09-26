Here's What's Coming to Netflix in October

October means it's time for things to get spooky — and that is just what will happen on Netflix next month. The eagerly anticipated series Stranger Things will turn things upside down in its return for a second season . Season 2 of the hit show will come out on Oct. 27 and promises a scarier storyline than the first season. If that's too creepy for you, Netflix is also adding a couple new stand-up comedy specials to its already healthy collection — check out the streaming service for new material from Patton Oswalt and Judah Friedlander.

Here are all the movies, TV shows and more coming to Netflix in October 2017:

October 1

88 Minutes

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Before Midnight

Blood Diamond

Boogie Nights

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cleverman : Season 2

Death Sentence

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Eagle vs. Shark

Eyes Wide Shut

Generation Iron 2

Ghost Patrol

I Love You, Man

Ice Guardians

Lockup: Disturbing the Peace : Collection 1

Made of Honor

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Must Love Dogs

Never Let Me Go

No Reservations

Penelope

PJ Masks : Season 1

Set Up

The Reaping

Tokyo Idols

Tommy Boy

Vanished

Veronica

October 2

Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown

Sleeping With Other People

October 3

13 Demons

Rodney Carrington: Here Comes the Truth

Cult of Chucky

The Survivalist

October 4

Raw

October 5

Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen) : Season 1

Schitt's Creek : Season 3

The Fosters : Season 5

October 6

ID-0 : Season 1

Skylanders Academy : Season 2

Suburra : Season 1

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson

Word Party

October 7

Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life

Middle Man

October 10

Christina P: Mother Inferior

The Skyjacker's Tale

October 11

Donnie Darko

October 12

Fe de Etarras

October 13

El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial

Kingdom of Us

MINDHUNTER : Season 1

Super Monsters : Season 1

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Babysitter

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

Voltron: Legendary Defender

October 15

Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses

LEGO: City : Season 1

Money

OtherLife

She Makes Comics

West Coast Customs : Season 6

October 17

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation

Slasher: Guilty Party

October 19

Wedding Unplanned

October 20

1922

Haters Back Off : Season 2

One of Us

Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story

Wheelman

October 23

Meet the Robinsons

While We're Young

October 24

Wanted : Seasons 1 and 2

The Mist : Season 1

October 25

The Hateful Eight

The Final Master

La Querida del Centauro

October 26

Strange Weather

October 27

Stranger Things : Season 2

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold

October 28

Pup Star: Better 2Gether

October 30

Judah Friedlander: America Is the Greatest Country in the United States

October 31

Zumbo's Just Desserts : Season 1