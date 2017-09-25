NEW YORK, NY - MAY 22: Sarah Jessica Parker attends at the 2017 Obie Awards at Webster Hall on May 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for American Theatre Wing)

Shoe shopping. Frozen yogurt tasting. An evening at the ballet. If this sounds like your perfect day in New York City, then you're probably a kindred spirit to Sarah Jessica Parker , because that's exactly the activity lineup that the former Sex and the City star has put together for a new guided experience with Airbnb.

A native New Yorker and longtime enthusiast of all of Manhattan's charms, Airbnb tapped Parker to contribute to its new listing of "experiences," expanding their offerings from just housing to more full-service tourism. And one of those special "experiences" is nothing less than a two-hour city tour designed by Carrie Bradshaw herself. As the description notes , Parker will bring lucky tourists on a bit of a spree at Bloomingdale's in search of the perfect shoe (not Manolos , unfortunately, but a pair from her eponymous line); make a pit stop to taste-test some frozen yogurt; and waltz their way over to a performance at the New York City Ballet, for which Parker is a board member and has been a longtime supporter and advocate.

As we know, Parker has a knack for sharing experiences. Between her unparalleled excitement over the eclipse , which she documented on social media, to her recent Instagram posts updating viewers on things like the joys of New York's Chinatown in the early morning, she clearly is ready to take on this tour guide duty with fervor. The four spots for the tour go for $400 each , all of the proceeds going to charity.