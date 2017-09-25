Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Travel20 Hotels You Didn’t Know Were Owned by Celebrities
Heart DiseaseHere’s Why Aspirin Is Important for Preventing Heart Disease
White tablet with a glass bottle TIME health stock
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Artificial IntelligenceWhy We Must Not Build Automated Weapons of War
IRAQ-CONFLICT
2017 Obie Awards - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 22: Sarah Jessica Parker attends at the 2017 Obie Awards at Webster Hall on May 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for American Theatre Wing) Jemal Countess—Getty Images for American Theatre Wing
Television

Sarah Jessica Parker to Make the Walk a Little More Fun With a Sex and the City Tour

Raisa Bruner
3:04 PM ET

Shoe shopping. Frozen yogurt tasting. An evening at the ballet. If this sounds like your perfect day in New York City, then you're probably a kindred spirit to Sarah Jessica Parker, because that's exactly the activity lineup that the former Sex and the City star has put together for a new guided experience with Airbnb.

A native New Yorker and longtime enthusiast of all of Manhattan's charms, Airbnb tapped Parker to contribute to its new listing of "experiences," expanding their offerings from just housing to more full-service tourism. And one of those special "experiences" is nothing less than a two-hour city tour designed by Carrie Bradshaw herself. As the description notes, Parker will bring lucky tourists on a bit of a spree at Bloomingdale's in search of the perfect shoe (not Manolos, unfortunately, but a pair from her eponymous line); make a pit stop to taste-test some frozen yogurt; and waltz their way over to a performance at the New York City Ballet, for which Parker is a board member and has been a longtime supporter and advocate.

As we know, Parker has a knack for sharing experiences. Between her unparalleled excitement over the eclipse, which she documented on social media, to her recent Instagram posts updating viewers on things like the joys of New York's Chinatown in the early morning, she clearly is ready to take on this tour guide duty with fervor. The four spots for the tour go for $400 each, all of the proceeds going to charity.

Just 3 stops south on the 1 train. X Sj

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME