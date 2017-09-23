World
Frida, a rescue dog belonging to the Mexican Navy, with her handler Israel Arauz Salinas, takes part in the effort to look for people trapped at the Rebsamen school in Mexico City, on September 22, 2017, three days after the devastating earthquake that hit central Mexico.  OMAR TORRES—AFP/Getty Images
Mexico

Meet Frida the Mexican Rescue Dog Who Is Saving Lives in Natural Disasters

Aric Jenkins
5:06 PM ET

A labrador retriever is earning international praise for her efforts to rescue a dozen lives in various natural disasters following a pair of earthquakes that struck Mexico in recent weeks.

The dog, Frida, is deployed by the Mexican navy (SEMAR) in the event of natural disasters. Equipped with protective goggles and boots, she was put to the test two weeks ago after the Mexican state of Oaxaca was hit by an earthquake, and then again when Mexico City was struck Tuesday. During the former, she was able to locate the body of a Juchitan police officer in the rubble, according to the Los Angeles Times. In total, the 7-year-old has detected the bodies of 52 people throughout her career, 12 of whom are still alive.

Frida is still working with 14 other rescue dogs alongside human workers to locate victims of the 7.1-magnitude Mexico City earthquake, which has left at least 305 dead. But her reputation has spread from her home country to other parts of the world thanks to social media.

The office of Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto recognized the valor of the four-legged heroine with a tweet, as well:

Some have gone as far to call for Frida to replace famed Mexican painter Diego Rivera on the 500-peso note.

But now, Frida and her team are focused on the search for more victims. Four days after the quake's strike, rescue teams are still looking for survivors.

