Kate Samuelson
1:20 PM ET

Dozens of students interrupted a speech made by former FBI director James Comey at the 150th opening convocation of Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Video footage from the scene Friday shows Comey attempting to speak to the audience amid considerable shouting. Some students can be heard chanting "James Comey is not our homie," as well as "get out James Comey, get out our home."

In August this year, Comey was appointed by Howard University to serve as the Gwendolyn S. and Colbert I. King Endowed Chair in Public Policy for the 2017-2018 academic year.

According to a statement from Howard University, Comey is planning to forego the $100,000 compensation and instead donate it to a scholarship fund for the university that is dedicated to helping students from foster homes.

President Donald Trump unexpectedly fired Comey on May 9, citing recommendations from the two top officials in the Department of Justice, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, based on his handling of the probe into Hillary Clinton's e-mails.

