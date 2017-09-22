Newsfeed
US-UN-POLITICS-TRUMP
Donald Trump
Beyonce "The Formation World Tour" - Pasadena
Beyonce performs onstage during "The Formation World Tour" at the Rose Bowl on May 14, 2016 in Pasadena, California.  Kevin Mazur—WireImage
celebrities

Beyoncé Just Sent an Army of Beyoncés to Break the Internet

Kate Samuelson
7:59 AM ET

When Beyoncé posted a photo of her one-month-old twins, Sir Carter and Rumi, on Instagram in July, the internet predictably went into meltdown. The picture received more than 700,000 likes within half an hour of its publication, and within 24 hours it had spawned numerous parodies on social media.

But less than three months later, the Formation singer has broken the internet again, this time with six stunning images posted on her Instagram page, where the superstar boasts a whopping 106 million followers (and follows no one in return).

The most recently-posted three pictures show an army of 16 Beyoncés standing together in the same outfit, in different poses. Less than 10 hours after they were published, the heavily stylized photos received 791,043 likes, 921,875 likes and 1,364,613 likes respectively. Preceding the three pictures are three natural-looking close-up shots of the singer from various angles.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

All the images can be found under the headline 'Date Night' on Beyoncé's website.

The surprise posts have caused much excitement on social media, with many applauding whoever is behind Beyoncé's sleek Instagram profile.

