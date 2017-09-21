World
North Korea

Kim Jong Un Called President Trump a 'Dotard.' What Does That Mean?

Mahita Gajanan
7:35 PM ET

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called President Donald Trump a "dotard" in response to Trump's speech on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly.

"I am now thinking hard about what response he could have expected when he allowed such eccentric words to trip off his tongue," Kim said in a statement from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. "I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire."

Following the release of the statement, Merriam-Webster said online that searches for the definition of the word dotard are "high as a kite." According to Merriam-Webster, a dotard describes a person who is in a state of "senile decay marked by decline of mental poise and alertness."

