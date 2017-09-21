Sean Spicer: I Never 'Knowingly' Lied to the American People

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Thursday he didn't "knowingly" lie during his six-month stint working at the White House.

Spicer appeared on Good Morning America Thursday morning and was asked if he's ever lied to the American people. "I've not knowingly done anything to do that," Spicer said.

Throughout the contentious interview, Spicer did not apologize for his handling of various issues including Trump's inauguration crowd size and the reason for former FBI Director James Comey's firing, though he did say he wished he was more clear in his responses to the press regarding the 2017 inauguration and travel ban. He also said he believed his short time as press secretary was not perfect.

"I made mistakes, there's no question. I think we all do. Some of them I've tried to own, very publicly. In some cases, there were things that I did that, until somebody brought it up, I said, 'Gosh, I didn't realize that was a mistake. I'm sorry about that,'" Spicer said.

EXCLUSIVE: Sean Spicer says he did not 'knowingly' lie in first TV interview since #Emmys appearance: https://t.co/jGJ0mfxdGD - @paulafaris pic.twitter.com/r8gyDlmAwF - Good Morning America (@GMA) September 21, 2017

Following his surprise Emmy appearance earlier this week, GMA host Paula Faris asked whether the move was part of his effort to rehabilitate his image, which Spicer adamantly denied.

"I feel very good with my image," he said. "I'm very happy with myself. I am able to go out and explain a lot of things now, but I'm not on a tour. I'm out having some fun."

Spicer refused to discuss any matters regarding the ongoing federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election , repeatedly saying "I'm not going to discuss that issue at all," whenever asked about the subject.