Five Best Ideas

Sleep Deprivation Can Rapidly Reduce Depression

The Aspen Institute
12:15 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Sleep deprivation — under controlled circumstances — can rapidly reduce depression.

By Rich Haridy in New Atlas

2. This is why you shouldn’t use texts for two-factor authentication.

By Russel Brandom at the Verge

3. Will doctors include social media in the medical history of their patients?

By Erene Stergiopoulos in Nautilus

4. If the U.S. wants a better health care system, we should check out Japan.

By Noah Smith in Bloomberg View

5. The future of news is humans talking to machines. Here’s why.

By Trushar Barot at Nieman Lab

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME