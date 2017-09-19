Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
game of thronesArya and Sansa Can't Stop Goofing Off in These Hilarious Game of Thrones Outtakes
New YorkCornell University Investigating Beating of Black Student as Possible Hate Crime
Ho Plaza looking south from atop McGraw Tower, Cornell University
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeMother Arrested After Her Baby Suffocates While Sleeping Next to Her in Bed
'mother!' Press Conference - 2017 Toronto International Film Festival
Emma McIntyre—Getty Images for Paramount Pictu
celebrities

You Might Not Want to Sit Next to Jennifer Lawrence on a Plane

Cady Lang
4:04 PM ET

While Oscar winner and relatable human Jennifer Lawrence is probably a great person to hang out with for a night on the town — just look at her pole dancing and bar fight adventures in Hungary! —she might not be the best person to sit next to on a flight.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Mother! actress shared that she has an intense case of fear while traveling in planes.

"I’m not afraid of the airplane, I’m afraid of me on the airplane and losing control of myself," Lawrence said.

In fact, Lawrence has even acted on her fear of flying in the past, going so far as to shout that the plane was going down while on a flight.

“You know when they hit an air pocket and it feels like you’re falling?" she said. "I did it on a night flight one time, ‘We’re going down! It’s coming down!

That's not the only in-flight disruption that J-Law is guilty of, however; she went so far as to say she once tried to jump out of an Air France plane because of some extreme claustrophobia.

"I can’t believe I didn’t get arrested,” she said. “I got really claustrophobic and I had to get out."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME