You Might Not Want to Sit Next to Jennifer Lawrence on a Plane

While Oscar winner and relatable human Jennifer Lawrence is probably a great person to hang out with for a night on the town — just look at her pole dancing and bar fight adventures in Hungary! —she might not be the best person to sit next to on a flight.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly , the Mother! actress shared that she has an intense case of fear while traveling in planes.

"I’m not afraid of the airplane, I’m afraid of me on the airplane and losing control of myself," Lawrence said.

In fact, Lawrence has even acted on her fear of flying in the past, going so far as to shout that the plane was going down while on a flight.

“You know when they hit an air pocket and it feels like you’re falling?" she said. "I did it on a night flight one time, ‘We’re going down! It’s coming down! ’ ”

That's not the only in-flight disruption that J-Law is guilty of, however; she went so far as to say she once tried to jump out of an Air France plane because of some extreme claustrophobia.

"I can’t believe I didn’t get arrested,” she said. “I got really claustrophobic and I had to get out."