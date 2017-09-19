The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Preventing Teen Pregnancy is a Powerful Tool to Fight Poverty

1. Preventing teen pregnancy is a powerful tool to fight poverty.

By Janine M. Zweig and Elsa Falkenburger at the Urban Institute

2. Congress should create a cyber workforce incubator in D.C.

By Jesse Goldhammer and Zach Graves in Lawfare

3. To improve in the operating room, medical students should hit the art museum.

By Tom Jacobs in Pacific Standard

4. Preschool is the ‘most important year’ in a child’s development. Here’s why.

By Deborah Farmer Kris in MindShift

5. To stop distracted driving, researchers are building cars that watch their humans.

By Eric Adams in Wired

