Jason Isaacs had no patience for Sean Spicer’s appearance at the Emmys on Sunday.

The Star Trek: Discovery star — and Harry Potter alum — posted an Instagram with a scathing caption Monday afternoon, describing the former White House press secretary as a “poisonous purveyor of lies.” The British actor wasn’t as taken with Spicer’s appearance as some guests were that night , instead taking a surreptitious selfie at the Netflix Emmys party, frowning while pointing at Spicer at the bar:

And Isaacs didn’t stop there. In his caption, he compares Spicer to Joseph Goebbels, one of Hitler’s right-hand men, and goes on to compare his role in the White House to the distorted, brainwashing language created in George Orwell’s dystopian classic 1984 . He even adds “three surprising things” about the man chatting with actors behind him in the photo, writing:

Hoping to forget politics for one night and bask in other people’s glory at the #Netflix#Emmys party and who do I spot at the bar late at night but the poisonous purveyor of lies #SeanSpicer. What were the Emmys thinking celebrating this modern day Goebbels, who was the thuggish face of Orwellian doublespeak just moments ago?

Three surprising things about him:

1) He comes about up to my nipples

2) He doesn’t think he should hide himself under a rock from shame for the rest of his life.

3) He’s deeply unattractive, from the inside out. Has the aura of a giant festering abscess. Strange, since he was so charismatic at the (elevated) podium.

In other words, even Lucius Malfoy disapproves of Spicer’s Emmys debut.

