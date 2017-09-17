People wait for trains at the Saint Charles train station during a strike by French SNCF railway company employees on June 13, 2013, in Marseille.

People wait for trains at the Saint Charles train station during a strike by French SNCF railway company employees on June 13, 2013, in Marseille. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT—AFP/Getty Images

The Four American tourists attacked with acid in France on Sunday are all female Boston College students in their early 20s, according to the Associated Press .

The women were attacked at the Saint Charles train station in Marseille, a coastal city in southern France, Sunday morning. All four of the women were hospitalized — two of them suffering from shock — and later released, according to the Associated Press. Two of the young women were "slightly injured" in the face by the acid, with one of them potentially having an eye injury, the AP reported.

"It appears that the students are fine, considering the circumstances, though they may require additional treatment for burns," Nick Gozik, director of the college's Office of International Programs, said in a statement, according to the AP. "We have been in contact with the students and remain in touch with French officials and the U.S. Embassy regarding the incident."

Representatives from Boston College did not immediately respond to request for comment from TIME.

French authorities are not considering the incident a terrorist attack, the AP reported. A 41-year-old woman has been taken into custody as a result of the incident.

The students who were attacked were Courtney Siverling, Charlotte Kaufman and Michelle Krug, who are studying at the college's program in Paris. Kelsey Korsten, the fourth victim, is studying at the Copenhagen Business School in Denmark.

The incident comes after another attack in Marseille in late August. A man driving a van rammed into two bus stops, killing one person and injuring another. Marseille police did not believe the incident was a terror attack, and the suspect was treated for psychological problems, according to the Associated Press.