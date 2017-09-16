mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CrimeMom Who Spent Hours in Nail Salon While Baby Died in Hot SUV Gets Prison Time
86082768
Atlantic CityA Man Survived After Caustic Beer Burned Up His Organs. He Just Got $750,000
Casino Caustic Beer Trial
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeBoyfriend Charged With Murder After Pregnant Teacher Found in Shallow Grave
Missing Teacher
"The Real Thing" Broadway Opening Night
Michelle Rounds and then-wife Rosie O'Donnell pose at The Opening Night of "The Real Thing" on Broadway at American Airlines Theatre on October 30, 2014 in New York City.  Photograph by Bruce Glikas—FilmMagic/Getty
Entertainment

Rosie O’Donnell’s Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Dies at 46

Lisa Marie Segarra
10:28 AM ET

Rosie O'Donnell's ex-wife Michelle Rounds died Monday at the age of 46.

O'Donnell and Rounds were married in June 2012 before finalizing their divorce in March 2016. They also adopted 4-year-old daughter Dakota together.

"I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child," O'Donnell told People Magazine in a statement.

Rounds' cause of death has not been confirmed publicly, though O'Donnell responded to reports that it was an apparent suicide. Rounds' obituary says she "died unexpectedly."

O'Donnell also retweeted a fan's message offering support and information on suicide prevention Friday.

Rounds is survived by her wife, parents, brother, two daughters, step-son and other family members. The family is holding a private memorial service for Rounds.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME