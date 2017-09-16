Rosie O’Donnell’s Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Dies at 46

Michelle Rounds and then-wife Rosie O'Donnell pose at The Opening Night of "The Real Thing" on Broadway at American Airlines Theatre on October 30, 2014 in New York City.

Michelle Rounds and then-wife Rosie O'Donnell pose at The Opening Night of "The Real Thing" on Broadway at American Airlines Theatre on October 30, 2014 in New York City. Photograph by Bruce Glikas—FilmMagic/Getty

Rosie O'Donnell's ex-wife Michelle Rounds died Monday at the age of 46.

O'Donnell and Rounds were married in June 2012 before finalizing their divorce in March 2016. They also adopted 4-year-old daughter Dakota together.

"I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child," O'Donnell told People Magazine in a statement.

Rounds' cause of death has not been confirmed publicly, though O'Donnell responded to reports that it was an apparent suicide . Rounds' obituary says she "died unexpectedly."

O'Donnell also retweeted a fan's message offering support and information on suicide prevention Friday.

lovelovelove to @Rosie. If this is triggering anyone, I hope they'll contact the suicide prevention hotline 1-800-273-8255. - Kryss Shane (@itsKryss) September 15, 2017

Rounds is survived by her wife, parents, brother, two daughters, step-son and other family members. The family is holding a private memorial service for Rounds.