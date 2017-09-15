Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
olympicsEverything You Need to Know About the 2018 Winter Olympics
ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships - Gangneung - Day 3
White HouseAn 11-Year-Old Boy With a Lawn Mower and a Dream Just Took On the White House
Frank "FX" Giaccio, Donald Trump
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BooksRoald Dahl Wanted Charlie from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to Be Black
Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka and Peter Ostrum as Charlie Bucket on the set of the fantasy film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Uplift Family Services At Hollygrove Gala - Arrivals
Actress Busy Philipps attends Uplift Family Services at Hollygrove Gala at W Hollywood on May 18, 2017 in Hollywood, California.  Rodin Eckenroth—Getty Images
celebrities

Busy Philipps Was Mistaken for Sarah Huckabee Sanders. She Wasn't Happy.

Karen Mizoguchi / People
11:10 AM ET

Jon Cooper, who is the Chairman of The Democratic Coalition, just confused a Freaks and Geeks alum with President Trump's press secretary.

“Sarah Huckabee Sanders even looked habitually pissed when she was a teenager! I guess having @GovMikeHuckabee as your dad does that to you,” Cooper tweeted along with an image of Busy Philipps‘ character Kim Kelly from the 1999 NBC series.

The mix-up did not sit well with the actress, who later tweeted a series of responses.

“ARE YOU F–KING KIDDING ME? IS THIS A JOKE? THIS IS ME FROM FREAKS AND GEEKS. FAKE NEWS,” Philipps wrote in her first out of five posts.

“Pick on a woman for the insane lies she tells. Not cause she looks pissed off while telling them. I love women who look pissed off,” the mother of two also tweeted.

The star’s fans made sure Copper knew he had screwed up and he later deleted the Tweet and apologized.

“I deleted this tweet after I found out the pic wasn’t Sanders but rather an actress w/ a huge fan base (who now all HATE me, lol). My bad! ,” Cooper tweeted.

‘My advice: Just because a Google search identifies an image as being a certain person, take that with a grain of salt! It could be wrong.’

In conclusion: Sanders was most definitely not a star on Freaks and Greeks.

This article originally appeared on People.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME