After President Donald Trump criticized Hillary Clinton for her election loss on Twitter Wednesday, Clinton responded by offering to send him a copy of her children's book, It Takes a Village .

Trump's tweet was issued seemingly in response to the release of Clinton's new memoir What Happened — in which she gives her account of what led to her defeat at the polls last November.

"Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss," he wrote. "She lost the debates and lost her direction!"

Clinton fired back by suggesting that Trump read It Takes a Village to learn how to cooperate with others. "If you didn't like that book, try this one — some good lessons in here about working together to solve problems," she tweeted Thursday with a picture of the book. "Happy to send a copy."

Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017