The Football Brothers in Last Chance U Have Been Charged In Relation to a Fatal Stabbing

Two Tennessee brothers featured in the Netflix series Last Chance U are facing charges linked to an 18-year-old's fatal stabbing earlier this year.

Isaiah Wright, 20, and Camion Patrick, 22, are being charged along with two others in relation to the July 25 stabbing death of Caleb Radford in Louisville, Tenn., reports the Washington Post . Police did not specify how each of the defendants were involved in the case.

The Post reports that Wright and Patrick first caught wider attention when their involvement in the East Tennessee Community College football team was featured in the second season of Last Chance U .

According to ESPN , they "talked about the challenges they faced as children in foster care" in the series. Both were seen as promising football players, reports the Post .

Wright, a running back, enrolled and completed spring training in West Georgia University but left before the 2017 football season started, reports Knoxville News-Sentinel .

Patrick, a wide receiver, played briefly for Indiana University in the 2016 season before his football aspirations were put to and end by multiple injuries, according to the Post .

The brothers were separately arrested Wednesday, reports ESPN: Wright in Tennessee, Patrick on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.