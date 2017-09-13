Newsfeed
Bizarre

This Woman Used Public Money to Buy Her Dog a Tiny Tuxedo. No One's Even Mad.

Cady Lang
4:46 PM ET

An Arkansas woman has pleaded guilty to using public funds for her personal benefit, purchasing, among other things, tickets to sporting events, household goods, a diamond bracelet, and a tiny tuxedo for her pet dog.

According to the Associated Press, Kristi Goss, formerly an administrative assistant for the Garland County judge in Hot Springs, Arkansas, pleaded guilty after authorities accused her of illegally charging $200,000 to a credit card for the county.

While the law isn't looking kindly on Goss' misuse of the credit card, the Internet has found immense joy in the her decision to use the funds to invest in formalwear for her pooch.

Moral of the story: Dogs in tuxedos are an excellent way to divert attention from your fraudulent use of funds.

Follow TIME