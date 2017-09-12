While some corners of the Internet devoted their time to discussing the snazzy features of the new iPhone models following Apple's September presentation featuring their latest gadget offerings, there were other pockets of the web that found the humor in the event, particularly when Tim Cook had a wry moment introducing face ID for the iPhone X.
Cook explained that the new face ID function would still be secure because there was only a 1 in a million chance that your facial makeup would match with someone else's unless you had an "evil twin," a joke that the Internet collectively decided to have some fun with.
One Twitter ribbed Cook for the perceived vulnerability of the new model.
While another joked about the validity of an evil twin.
This user ironically offered gratitude for not having an evil twin IRL.