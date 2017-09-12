U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
viralThis Empanada-Stealing Dog Has Officially Stolen the Internet's Heart
APW1-Year-Old Who Died May Have Been Left in Hot Van for Hours
Police vehicle emergency lights
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
moviesJ.J. Abrams Will Return to Write and Direct Star Wars: Episode IX
Keri Russell Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Disney Parks Christmas TV Special Pre-Taping
In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, English-Irish boy band The Wanted performs "Santa Claus is Coming To Town" while taping the Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade TV special December 6, 2013 at the Magic Kingdom park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.  Handout—Getty Images
U.S.

Here's What Disney World Looks Like After Hurricane Irma

Kate Samuelson
11:28 AM ET

Guests at Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios have been sharing photos of the Florida resorts on social media showing damage caused by Hurricane Irma.

The Disney parks, which were closed Sunday and Monday, opened at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The water parks will remain closed until later this week, according to a statement.

It was just the sixth shutdown in Disney World's 45-year history, but the second one in less than a year. Hurricane Matthew also forced Disney to close the gates in October 2016.

Disney's nearby theme park rival, Universal Studios, also closed the doors during Hurricane Irma. "Our destination saw relatively minor damage overnight involving fences, trees, signage and building facades," reads a statement from Universal Orlando. "We are hard at work inside our parks and we can confirm an on-time opening for Tuesday, Sept 12 at 9am for Universal Studios, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay."

Guests at the parks have been sharing photos of various minor-looking damage on social media, including tree damage at the Be Our Guest Restaurant in the Magic Kingdom park, flooding at Epcot and damage near Cinderella's Castle.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME