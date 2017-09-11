Bride Gets Married With a Doughnut Bouquet and It's Superior to Flowers in Every Way

A bride has decided to ditch the typical floral bouquet for her wedding day and carry something a little more edible down the aisle.

Paige Kirk, 23, of Sydney , Austaraliasurprised her bridesmaids with a bouquet of decorated doughnuts and pastries to marry Steve.

"We wanted the wedding to be a bit different and really reflect who we are as a couple," she explained to the BBC , adding that the guests "loved them" and that the venue couldn't believe it.

The moment that the Bride told the bridesmaids that they'll be walking down the aisle with donut bouquets! A post shared by Dessert Boxes™ (@dessertboxes) on Sep 11, 2017 at 1:47am PDT

Paige added that despite the temptation the doughnuts went uneaten throughout the ceremony. "We had plenty of goodies beforehand so we were too full too eat them," she said.