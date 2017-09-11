U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
AppleWhat Is Tim Cook's Net Worth? We Asked an Expert
Apple Unveils iPhone 6
TexasShooting in Dallas Suburb Leaves at Least 8 People Dead
Texas Shooting
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SmartphonesSee How the iPhone Has Changed Over the Past 10 Years
Florida

Miami Mother Forced to Deliver Her Own Baby at Home During Hurricane Irma

Melissa Chan
9:14 AM ET

A Florida woman was forced to deliver her own baby at home as Hurricane Irma battered the state and kept rescuers from reaching her Sunday, authorities said.

Doctors helped the unidentified woman successfully give birth to a baby girl in Miami by talking her through the delivery process on the phone, according to officials.

Related

Hurricane Irma - Miami, FL
hurricane irmaThese Areas in Florida Should Boil Their Water After Irma
hurricane irma
These Areas in Florida Should Boil Their Water After Irma

“We weren’t able to respond. So she delivered the placenta also,” Assistant Fire Chief Eloy Garcia told the Miami Herald. “Dispatch told her how to tie it off."

Emergency responders later took the mother and her newborn to a hospital, where both were in stable condition, Miami Mayor Tomás Regalado told the Today show. “She’s doing fine,” Regalado said of the mother.

The woman, who lives in the Little Haiti neighborhood near downtown Miami, called 911 twice early Sunday morning to say she was in labor — first at 3:23 a.m. and again at 5:35 a.m., according to the Washington Post.

Authorities had received 41 calls for help and were only able to respond to three, Regalado said. “We missed one and it was the birth of a baby girl,” he said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME