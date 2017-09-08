This Game of Thrones Theory May Reveal the Night King's Master Plan

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones .

The final moments of Game of Thrones ' seventh season saw the Night King bring down a large section of the Wall at Eastwatch-by-the-Sea with the help of the undead Viserion . He then crossed into Westeros with the army of the dead at his back.

It remains to be seen where exactly in the Seven Kingdoms the leader of the White Walkers is headed. However, one fan has a pretty compelling theory about his ultimate destination.

"I predict the Night King is going directly to the Gods Eye," Reddit user twerkmileyyy wrote, referring to the mysterious lake in the heart of the Riverlands. "Maybe he has been trying to reach the Gods Eye for centuries and man has always denied this passage. Therefore he has the mentality of removing all obstacles in his way."

The Gods Eye was first name-dropped in Thrones by Tywin during the season one conversation in which he named Tyrion Hand of the King following the Lannister defeat at the Battle of the Whispering Wood . The Isle of Faces — the island of Weirwood trees where the Children of the Forest and First Men agreed to a truce more than 10,000 years ago — is located at its center.

"The Isle of Faces, in the middle of the Gods Eye, is where the pact between man and the [Children of the Forest] happened," the Redditor wrote. "Ultimately I think his end goal is to reach the Isles of Faces and use its magical properties to give life to his undead army. Eastwatch by the Sea is the closest part of the wall to the Gods Eye. Harrenhall is on the northern shore of the Gods Eye. The writers have dropped hints about the Gods Eye for years and have always discussed the Riverlands with great detail."

Unless the endgame of the Night King really is just total domination, this seems as good a theory as any to explain his actions.