The Internet fell in love with a hilarious and expressive family from Ireland this week after a chaos-filled video of them unsuccessfully trying to get a bat out of their house's kitchen went viral.

It appears that the laughs aren't finished for the Fleming family either; they appeared via satellite in the same kitchen that they caught the bat in on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and effectively stole the show from Kimmel, which is a pretty amazing feat considering that it was his own show.

During the brief but hilarious clip, the family introduces their dog, who peed on the floor during the infamous bat-catching incident, and the patriarch of the Flemings shows off an Irish jig while sporting the same football shorts he was wearing in the viral video.

Watch the hilarity ensue above.