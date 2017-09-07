Health
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
this week in healthThis Week in Health: A Way to Detect Cancer in Seconds
First aid kit standing on a blue and white background TIME health stock
CongressSenate Passes $15 Billion Aid Package for Hurricane Harvey Victims
Chuck Schumer, Dick Durbin
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Crime'Something Went Wrong.' Family Seeks Answers After 3-Year-Old Boy Found Encased in Concrete
A memorial to three-year-old Evan Brewer sits in front of a home in Wichita, Kans., Sept. 6, 2017.
TIME.com stock health brain
Illustration by Sydney Rae Hass for TIME
Aging

7 Ways to Keep Your Brain Sharp As You Age

Amanda MacMillan
2:42 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

There's mounting evidence that some of the best things you can do for your brain are also some of the best for your body.

A new scientific advisory from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association, published in the journal Stroke, promotes seven simple steps people can take to keep their brains healthy and reduce their risk of cognitive decline as they get older.

Related

Brain Swirl in a Cup of Coffee
Diet/NutritionCoffee's Health Perks May Be Strongest for People Over 45
Diet/Nutrition
Coffee's Health Perks May Be Strongest for People Over 45

The steps include managing blood pressure, controlling cholesterol, keeping blood sugar normal, getting physically active, eating a healthy diet, losing extra weight and quitting (or never starting) smoking.

These steps also help prevent heart disease and stroke, and that's no coincidence. In recent years, research findings have become strong enough to recommend these steps—typically recommended to help hearts and lungs—for brain health, as well, say the report's authors. “In the 1990s we began to notice that the traditional cardiovascular risk factors were not only related to stroke and heart attack and other cardiovascular disease, but they may also be precursors of cognitive impairment,” says vascular neurologist Dr. Philip Gorelick, chair of the advisory's writing group.

(Bonus: The same seven steps also reduce cancer risk and help protect your kidneys.)

newsletter
TIME HealthGet the latest health and science news, plus: burning questions and expert tips. View Sample

Research in the early 2000s first linked cardiovascular risk factors like clogged arteries to Alzheimer’s disease, says Gorelick, and an Institute of Medicine (IOM) paper in 2015 touted heart-healthy strategies, like managing high blood pressure and diabetes, as important ways to reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

MORE: Simple Lifestyle Changes May Prevent Cognitive Decline

“Once the IOM released its report, we decided it was time to more forward and think more seriously about advocating for brain health along with heart health,” says Gorelick. The advisory group reviewed 182 published studies while writing their recommendations.

Related

A creative brain
Aging6 Simple Tricks to Keep Your Brain Young
Aging
6 Simple Tricks to Keep Your Brain Young

The brain needs adequate blood flow to function optimally, and when blood flow is slowed or blocked—because the heart isn't pumping properly or the arteries are filled with plaque—brain tissue can become damaged, Gorelick says. Elevated blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar can all impair blood vessels leading to the brain and can cause strokes or mini-strokes that can lead to subsequent cognitive decline, called vascular dementia.

But studies show that following these seven steps can help people maintain a healthy brain—defined in the report as one that can pay attention, receive and recognize information from the senses, learn and remember, communicate, solve problems, make decisions, support mobility and regulate emotions. Staring as early as possible is also key, say the advisory authors, since narrowing of the arteries can begin in childhood.

MORE: If You Want to Avoid Dementia, Here's What To Know

More research is still needed to further define optimal brain health as people age and to determine the best combination of lifestyle and medical strategies to help achieve it. The advisory authors also stress that traditional brain-boosting activities—like continuing education and social interactions throughout life—are still important for mental health.

“Alzheimer’s disease has traditionally been thought of as a so-called neurodegenerative disorder, and people don’t usually associate heart health with it,” he says. “Now when a patient comes into the office, we can tell them with good authority that by controlling cardiovascular risk factors, we can reduce your risk of stroke and heart attack—but we may also be able to help preserve your cognition, as well.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME