Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
PodcastEpisode 8 of the Podcast 'Countdown': Collision in Space
Mir Space Station Retrospective
ImmigrationPresident Trump Said DACA Recipients 'Have Nothing to Worry About.' That's Not Exactly True
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Five Best IdeasHow We Can Preserve Musical Biodiversity
Getting lost in the music of old
Late Night Television

James Corden and Liam Payne Do Their Best Hanson in A Capella Battle

Raisa Bruner
12:10 PM ET

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a single man in possession of a singing voice is good, but a boy band of harmonizing men is better. While James Corden was mulling over this critical fact during his show Wednesday night, out popped Liam Payne of One Direction — a boy bander with a solo career of his own.

"Don't get me wrong, boy bands are great, obviously," Payne admitted. "But... you can't be slamming solo artists." The duo settled on competing in a boy-band-vs.-soloist riff-off, a la Pitch Perfect.

Joined by The Filharmonic, Corden and Payne then went head to head in their battle of tunes. Corden repped jams from the likes of *NSYNC and Hanson, while Payne took a crack at hits from Georgie Michael, Ed Sheeran and his own single "Strip That Down." Ultimately, however, Corden and Payne were able to find common ground.

"I love boy bands too, you know. I'm in one," Payne said, prompting screams of joy from the audience. (His use of present tense to describe his affiliation with One Direction strikes joy in the heart of any fan of the group, currently on an extended hiatus.) That was the perfect segue for the two to jump into a rendition of One Direction's hit "Best Song Ever."

Payne, who is also a new father, is yet to release his debut solo album. Meanwhile, his bandmates Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson are each in the midst of their music releases and solo tours.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME