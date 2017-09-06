World
Search
Sign In
moviesRami Malek Is Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody First Look
Rami Malek
CrimeThe Dane Accused of Killing Kim Wall Says She Died Accidentally
A photo of Swedish journalist Kim Wall who was aboard a submarine "UC3 Nautilus" before it sank
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CongressCan Congress Spare the Dreamers?
Senators Dick Durbin And Lindsay Graham Introduce Bipartisan DREAM Act
INDIA-CRIME-SHOOTOUT
Home Minister of the The house of 55-year-old Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead by unknown assailants in the porch of her home in Bangalore overnight on Sept. 5, 2017.  Manjunath Kiran— AFP/Getty Images
India

A Prominent Indian Journalist Has Been Shot Dead Outside Her Home in Bangalore

Joseph Hincks
1:10 AM ET

A veteran Indian journalist known for her outspoken criticism of Hindu nationalist politics has been shot dead in the southern city of Bangalore in Karnataka state.

Police who recovered the body of Gauri Lankesh, 55, on Tuesday night said she had been killed by unknown gunmen on a motorcycle, The Times of India reports. Her body was reportedly found lying in a pool of blood near the door of her house.

Lankesh was the editor of left-wing independent newspaper Lankesh Patrike, founded by her late father, a renowned poet-turned-journalist. She also started her own newspaper, the Gauri Lankesh Patrike.

Activists say journalists are being increasingly targeted by radical Hindu nationalists and her death is the latest in a string of assassinations targeting journalists and secularists critical of extreme Hindu nationalism and religious superstition in India. In 2015, scholar Malleshappa M. Kalburgi was shot dead at his home in Bangalore and earlier that same year politician and writer Govind Pansare was killed.

"The attack on the select writers is obviously happening because they are able to mould public opinion... there is a pattern in the way assailants come on motorbikes, kill, and vanish," Karnataka-based writer K Marulasiddappa told the BBC. "There cannot be any personal reasons attributed to her death because she had no personal enemies. So, the possibility is only political.''

Karnataka state's chief minister Siddaramaiah condemned the killing and promised a thorough investigation into the death of Lankesh, who he described on Twitter as a "progressive force."

At the time of her death, Lankesh was on bail appealing the verdict of a defamation case that had resulted in a six month jail sentence for a story on local leaders of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

[The Times of India, BBC]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME