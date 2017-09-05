Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
South AfricaThe British PR Firm Disgraced by a South African Racism Scandal
People carry a placard with a parody of one of the Gupta brothers during a demonstration march organised by a broad-based coalition called #UniteBehind, to place pressure on MPs to vote for the removal of South African President Jacob Zuma (not visible) before a no-confidence vote by parliament, on August 7, 2017 in Cape Town.
CancerGetting Tested for Prostate Cancer May Be Worth It After All
Test tubes in a holder TIME health stock
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebritiesChrissy Teigen Recalls the Time John Legend Tried to Break Up With Her
71st Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
"The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years" - World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals.
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Madonna arrives for the World premiere of "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years" at Odeon Leicester Square on September 15, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Karwai Tang—WireImage
celebrities

Madonna Struggles to Convince FedEx That She Is Actually Madonna

Raisa Bruner
1:03 PM ET

Even Madonna has difficulty getting her packages delivered. At least it appears that way according to a recent tweet from the one-name-only pop icon, who updated her followers on Tuesday regarding her struggles getting FedEx to believe she was, indeed, that Madonna, of "B-tch I'm Madonna" fame. Ironic.

"When you've been arguing with fed-ex [sic] all week that you really are Madonna and they still won't release your package," the Rebel Heart singer captioned the tweet, uploading a bespectacled selfie in which she makes a distinctly exasperated face. She added an eye-roll emoji to the tweet for good measure.

Apparently, the tweet caught the attention of a FedEx Help representative named Julie, who politely requested in a Twitter comment that Madonna slide into the FedEx Help account's DMs.

But some of Madonna's followers were skeptical of this "Julie." After all, Madonna's delivery information and phone number are not pieces of information to be shared lightly.

Luckily, her fans are supporting her in her moment of relatable struggle. Which just goes to show: not even iconic celebrities can get a package delivered on time — although sometimes those challenges stem from that same celebrity status.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME