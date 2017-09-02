Serena Williams Just Gave Birth and Her Sister Venus Couldn't Be More Excited

Serena Williams of the United States poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the 2017 Women's Singles Australian Open Championship at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Michael Dodge—Getty

Serena Williams gave birth to a baby girl as the U.S. Open was going on.

The news broke that Serena Williams had given birth to a baby girl shortly before Venus Williams had a U.S. Open match.

"I'm super excited. Words can't describe it," Venus Williams said during a prematch interview with ESPN Friday.

Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou also tweeted his support saying, "Congratulations @SerenaWilliams for your baby girl. I am so happy for you and I feel your emotion. Recover well & enjoy without limitation. Btw @serenawilliams I wish you a speedy recovery... we have a lot of work ahead of us."

Beyonce, who also just gave birth to twins, also posted a image, saying "Congratulations Serena!" on Instagram .

The news that Serena Williams gave birth was broken by Chris Shepherd of West Palm Beach news station WPBF-25.

"Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Mom and baby doing well," Shepherd tweeted, which he said was confirmed by a source in St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.