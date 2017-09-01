hurricane harveyThese Are the Best Health Items to Donate to Hurricane Harvey Victims
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
shootingsThis Fund Honors Philando Castile's Legacy By Paying For Students' Lunches
Philando Castile (L) is seen with a colleague in this undated J.J. Hill Montessori Magnet School yearbook photo.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Travel25 U.S. Attractions Everyone Should Visit in Their Lifetime
The Hunt's Mesa
Matt Damon attends the 'Downsizing' photocall during the 74th Venice Film Festival on August 30, 2017 in Venice, Italy.
Matt Damon attends the 'Downsizing' photocall during the 74th Venice Film Festival on August 30, 2017 in Venice, Italy. Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage
movies

Matt Damon Says There's a Reason Donald Trump Has So Many Movie Cameos

Megan McCluskey
2:16 PM ET

Donald Trump may not appear in 1992's Scent of a Woman, but he reportedly shot a scene for it.

According to Matt Damon, one of the requirements for filming at a Trump-owned building such as the Plaza Hotel is writing Trump himself into the movie. However, Trump's cameo apparently didn't make the final cut in director Martin Brest's coming-of-age drama.

"The deal was that if you wanted to shoot in one of his buildings, you had to write him in a part," Damon recently told The Hollywood Reporter. "Martin Brest had to write something in Scent of a Woman — and the whole crew was in on it. You have to waste an hour of your day with a bulls—t shot: Donald Trump walks in and Al Pacino’s like, 'Hello, Mr. Trump!' — you had to call him by name — and then he exits. You waste a little time so that you can get the permit, and then you can cut the scene out. But I guess in Home Alone 2 they left it in."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Trump has appeared in a number of television shows, movies and commercials.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME