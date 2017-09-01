Politics
Politics

President Trump's DACA Decision

Zeke J Miller
2:37 PM ET

President Donald Trump is potentially hours away from taking action against the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which provides for legal status for many people brought to the U.S. illegally as children. Trump first promised nearly a year ago to end the program, which was instituted by executive action by President Barack Obama, circumventing a Congress whose efforts on immigration reform repeatedly stalled. But in the years since its implementation, the program has found many supporters in both parties, in large part due to humanitarian concerns for people who did nothing wrong themselves and are now integrated into American society. Trump had promised to treat the so-called DREAMers "with heart" as recently as the fall. But the plan he is considering would phase out the program, meaning that those whose work permits need renewal would be unable to do so. Republicans have long contended that DACA amounted to an unconstitutional end-run around the legislative branch, but House Speaker Paul Ryan and other top lawmakers are now asking Trump to hold off so Congress can take action to protect those covered by DACA. Trump is likely to go ahead regardless, lighting a fire under Congress to move swiftly. In the Oval Office Friday afternoon, asked whether DREAMers should be worried, Trump told reporters, “We love the DREAMers. We love everybody…. We think the DREAMers are terrific."

The Trump administration slashes Obamacare outreach. Congress preps a Harvey aid bill. And Mattis insists he and Trump are on the same page.

Here are your must reads:

Must Reads

Trump administration slashes Obamacare outreach

As concerns about market stabilization mount [Politico]

N.C. senator tosses Trump a conservative life raft for Dreamers

Trump nears DACA decision [McClatchy]

During a summer of crisis, Trump chafes against criticism and new controls

Kelly is imposing order, but Trump is frustrated [Washington Post]

Hurricane Harvey Shifts Political Winds in Washington

September showdown now less likely [New York Times]

Sound Off

"It won’t affect the policy decision, but it will affect the timing of it. We certainly have to watch the lawsuits and how they matriculate through the courts and when the deadlines would be imposed. That will inform our decision-making process, but it won’t affect the policy decision." —Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert on the threat of state lawsuits over DACA.

"Absolutely. The President stands by his statement." —Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Trump's comments that he'd treat 'DREAMers' "with heart."

Bits and Bites

Trump Energy official who said controversial comments were result of hacking resigns [CNN]

Romney, Clinton and others counsel a panicked political reporter on fatherhood [Washington Post]

Mattis Insists He and Trump Are on the Same Page on North Korea [New York Times]

John McCain: Trump Is 'Poorly Informed' and 'Impulsive' [TIME]

Four U.S. Companies Have Been Contracted to Build Prototype Border Walls [TIME]

Those Who Were Barred From U.S. During Trump's First Travel Ban Can Reapply for Visas [Associated Press]

President Trump Still Hasn't Made a Decision About Keeping DACA [TIME]

Mick the Knife [Politico]

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin just put Harriet Tubman's role on the $20 bill in question [CNBC]

