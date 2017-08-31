Here's What Celebrities Are Doing About Hurricane Harvey

PASADENA, CA - MAY 14: Entertainer Beyonce performs onstage during "The Formation World Tour" at the Rose Bowl on May 14, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage )

PASADENA, CA - MAY 14: Entertainer Beyonce performs onstage during "The Formation World Tour" at the Rose Bowl on May 14, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage ) Kevin Mazur—WireImage

After sweeping through Houston and moving onto Louisiana , Hurricane Harvey has left more than 32,000 homeless and caused as much as $100 billion in damage. In response, many celebrities have taken to social media platforms to share their plans to help support victims of flooding and displacement.

Beyoncé, who is a Houston native and maintains strong ties to the city, has been all over social media with her support, promoting a "BeyGood" campaign for Houston and setting up a page on her website to raise funds. More specifically, she's urging followers to donate to two charities: Bread of Life and the Greater Houston Community Foundation, both of which have set up Harvey relief funds.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

Houston Texans football player J.J. Watt has been particularly active in coordinating fundraising efforts through a YouCaring page , posting several videos asking for help. Drake and Ellen DeGeneres have pitched in to his fund, which has so far raised a whopping $11 million (and counting).

www.youcaring.com/JJWatt @justinjames99 🙌🏽🙏🏽💙 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 31, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

Some celebrities have arranged benefit shows to raise relief funds. Beyoncé's sister and A Seat at the Table singer Solange is pledging the proceeds of an upcoming special Boston concert to support hurricane victims. Houston rapper Bun B has also teamed up with high-profile music manager Scooter Braun, who masterminded Ariana Grande's Manchester relief concert, for a televised event on Sept. 12. Jamie Foxx, Reese Witherspoon, Hillary Duff, Blake Shelton and Michael Strahan, among others, are expected to help host. And Brit rockers Coldplay wrote a one-off country song , "Houston," in honor of the storm's devastation.

A special song for Houston from last night's show.

R42https://t.co/3J5e6gvdtm - Coldplay (@coldplay) August 29, 2017

Meanwhile, Oscar winner and environmental philanthropist Leonardo DiCaprio has ponied up $1 million, working with his own foundation to channel funds to the United Way's Harvey Recovery Fund, PEOPLE reports. He's not the only one making a splash with big bucks: Sandra Bullock has reportedly contributed $1 million to the Red Cross, too. Kim Kardashian West announced a hefty donation from herself and her family. And Miley Cyrus broke down in tears while discussing her $500,000 contribution on DeGeneres' show.

Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong - Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2017

Finally, Kevin Hart kickstarted a social media donations challenge, calling out famous friends like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Chris Brown and Nelly to spread the word and chip in for relief funds.

Just crossed the 1 million dollar mark. This is a example of love & support. Thank you all for your generosity. Let's see if we can get to 1.5mil on day 3. A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Aug 30, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

A few are even heading straight to Houston to help out on the ground. Houston rapper Trae tha Truth was spotted by local media making rescues on a boat . Social media star Jake Paul loaded up a U-Haul with friends and is, according to his Twitter, roaming around flooded Houston on a Jet ski, asking stranded residents to send locations for pickup.

In Houston now. Going in on Jet skis. Will update y'all



Send prayers for these families - Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2017

Many more, including Cher, Lady Gaga and America Ferrera, are sending thoughts and prayers down to Texas, alongside information on the best ways to donate and their organizations of choice.

Thank god for RED CROSS❤️ - Cher (@cher) August 31, 2017