This Is Us - Season 1
NBC—NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Television

Watch Mandy Moore Surprise the Kids From This Is Us With a Birthday Challenge

Cady Lang
1:25 PM ET

Anyone who's seen the moving show This Is Us knows that birthdays play a significant role in the Pearson family — especially since the Big 3 (triplets Kevin, Kate and Randall) share their August 31 birthday with their dad, Jack.

Today, to celebrate the birthdays of the Big 3 and Jack, Pearson matriarch Mandy Moore issued a challenge for Parker Bates (Kevin), Mackenzie Hancsicsak (Kate), and Lonnie Chavis (Randall), who play her on-screen kids as 10-year-olds. Moore asked each of the kids to recreate the memorable "banana nut muffin Twinkie cupcake situation" that Moore made for Jack's birthday in the Season 1 premiere — in just one minute. As might be expected, hilarity (and plenty of banana cream frosting shenanigans) ensue.

While Season 2 of doesn't start until Sept. 26, you can keep up with the Pearsons by watching the challenge below.

