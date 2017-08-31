U.S.
Search
Sign In
remembranceRead TIME's Original 1997 Special Report on Princess Diana's Death
Sep. 8, 1997
Diet/Nutrition4 Ways to Reset Your Health After Labor Day
Berry for breakfast
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseDonald Trump Pushes Tax Overhaul to 'Bring Back Main Street'
President Trump Speaks On Tax Reform In Springfield, Missouri
Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
P_Wei—iStockphoto/Getty Images
georgia

Police Officer on Dash-Cam Video: 'We Only Kill Black People, Right?'

Lisa Marie Segarra
9:22 AM ET

A police officer was put on administrative duty after a dash-cam video surfaced where the officer was heard making a racially insensitive remark.

The video appears to show Lt. Greg Abbott of the Cobb County Police Department speaking to a woman asking her to pick up her phone, according to WSB Atlanta. After she says she's afraid to put her hands down because she's "seen too many videos of cops," Abbott tells the woman, "But you're not black."

"Remember, we only shoot black people. Yeah. We kill black people right?" Abbott is heard saying on the video, obtained by WSB in Atlanta.

Abbott's attorney said his client's comments "were clearly aimed at attempting to gain compliance," in a statement to the local news station.

Cobb County Police Chief Mike Register told WSB that the incident was looked into after the news station filed an open public records request and has opened an internal investigation.

"We're not making excuses. We're meeting this head-on and we're going to deal with it," Register told WSB.

The incident involved a DUI stop, WSB reported, and took place last year.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME