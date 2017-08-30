Rising flood waters stranded hundreds of residents of Twin Oaks Village in Clodine, where an collection of small boat owners coordinated to bring most to dry ground.

Rising flood waters stranded hundreds of residents of Twin Oaks Village in Clodine, where an collection of small boat owners coordinated to bring most to dry ground. Robert Gauthier—LA Times via Getty Images

As Harvey's onslaught eases slightly in the Houston area, the hurricane-turned-tropical storm is expected to move northeast into more states.

The storm, which hit southwestern Louisiana overnight, will move through that area and the central part of the state on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Harvey will then head to the northern part of Louisiana and hit northwestern Mississippi on Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center expects the storm to produce an additional three to six inches of rainfall across southwestern Louisiana, western Tennessee and Kentucky through Friday. Total rainfall could reach up to 10 inches in isolated areas, bringing an increased risk of flash flooding. Heavy rain will no longer fall in Texas's Houston and Galveston areas , although massive flooding is expected across the area and in southwestern Louisiana through the end of the week.

The outer bands of the storm will further affect parts of the central and eastern Gulf States, bringing about three to six inches of rainfall, according to the National Hurricane Center. Portions of the Tennessee Valley, Ohio Valley and southern mid-Atlantic will see two to four inches of rain through Saturday.