U.S.
Search
Sign In
moviesWonder Woman Director Patty Jenkins Responds to Praise from Hillary Clinton
Film Review Wonder Woman
food and drinkYou Can Now Smell Like Fall With This Pumpkin Spice Latte Deodorant
Pumpkin Spice latte for fall and winter weather
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
hurricane harvey'Please Send Help.' Hurricane Harvey Victims Turn to Twitter and Facebook
TOPSHOT-US-WEATHER-STORM
Destruction And Flooding After Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast
Rising flood waters stranded hundreds of residents of Twin Oaks Village in Clodine, where an collection of small boat owners coordinated to bring most to dry ground.  Robert Gauthier—LA Times via Getty Images
Louisiana

Where Is Hurricane Harvey Headed Next?

Mahita Gajanan
2:40 PM ET

As Harvey's onslaught eases slightly in the Houston area, the hurricane-turned-tropical storm is expected to move northeast into more states.

The storm, which hit southwestern Louisiana overnight, will move through that area and the central part of the state on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Harvey will then head to the northern part of Louisiana and hit northwestern Mississippi on Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center expects the storm to produce an additional three to six inches of rainfall across southwestern Louisiana, western Tennessee and Kentucky through Friday. Total rainfall could reach up to 10 inches in isolated areas, bringing an increased risk of flash flooding. Heavy rain will no longer fall in Texas's Houston and Galveston areas, although massive flooding is expected across the area and in southwestern Louisiana through the end of the week.

The outer bands of the storm will further affect parts of the central and eastern Gulf States, bringing about three to six inches of rainfall, according to the National Hurricane Center. Portions of the Tennessee Valley, Ohio Valley and southern mid-Atlantic will see two to four inches of rain through Saturday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME