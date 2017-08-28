Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
TelevisionThis Internet Is Rallying Behind This Unlikely Game of Thrones Hero
Five Best IdeasWhy America Can’t Figure Out Flood Prevention
Build Structures And Sea Storm
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
DrugsU.S. Opioid Deaths Nearly Doubled Since 2009
TIME health stock Pile of pills
Music

Taylor Swift Just Took Her Music Video Record Back From This Artist

Nick Maslow / Entertainment Weekly
11:54 AM ET

The Taylor Swift clones have taken Adele’s Vevo crown.

Less than 24 hours after releasing her new music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Swift beat Adele’s record for most single-day views on Vevo.

Adele took the honor from Swift in October 2015, when her emotional video for “Hello” notched 27.7 million views, beating Swift’s previous record of 20.1 million views with “Bad Blood.”

Swift’s clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, finds the singer making several not-so-subtle references to her public feuds and features a group of Swift clones from different eras of her career dissing each other. Calling to mind Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” the visual opens with a zombie Swift digging herself out of a grave.

Kahn pointed out Swift’s new accomplishment on Twitter Monday, writing to her fans, “YOU MOFOS BROKE THE VEVO RECORD. WITH 6 HOURS TO GO. Wut.”

EW has reached out to Vevo for more information on the record.

It’s just the latest feat Swift has achieved with the song, which broke streaming records on Spotify and YouTube on its first day of release, the Associated Pressreported.

“Look What You Made Me Do” is Swift’s first solo track in three years and the debut single from her forthcoming sixth album, Reputation, due Nov. 10.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME